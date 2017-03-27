Bloomington ISD superintendent retire...

Bloomington ISD superintendent retires after 6 years 5 hours from now

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Victoria Advocate

She earned her bachelor's degree in secondary education from Lamar University and her masters in educational administration from UHV. After spending eight years in the classroom, she worked three years at Region 3 Education Service Center, then moved to Bloomington ISD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad weather coming 31 min Guest 3
cheating workers at sfmc 1 hr co worker 3
Can't buy alcohol at Walmart with your kids there (Apr '16) 1 hr Guest 48
Best Chiropractor in Cape / Jackson? (Jul '15) 1 hr Guest 64
Ladies over 50 6 hr Lpussy 15
Golden Corral, AKA Ryan's 8 hr Gus 23
trump's wall 10 hr Whatawhackjob 214
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC