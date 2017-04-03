Bald eagle found in Cape Girardeau Co., MO recovering after surgery
Almost a week since it's discovery in Cape Girardeau County -- an American bald eagle is on the mend. By the time she got to the clinic the wound was old - so it was hard to tell what caused her injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump's wall
|1 hr
|Guest
|375
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Missouri (... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|The Tea
|951
|Our Congresman Jason Smith disgracing Missouri ...
|7 hr
|Guest
|32
|Where`s the best public place to have sex? (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|guest
|40
|Plaza Tire opens 60th retail store
|7 hr
|Guest
|2
|Exel (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|Guest
|108
|Finally real proof that Jesus was Black and not... (Mar '13)
|16 hr
|dreamhunk
|289
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC