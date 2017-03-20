2017 Endangered Building List Nominat...

2017 Endangered Building List Nominations due March 10

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: KFVS12

Nominations may be submitted through the city's website, by email to [email protected], or by mail to the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission, 401 Independence St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703. Those submitting a nomination are asked to include a statement explaining the building's historic significance, why they believe it is endangered, suggestions for what measures could be taken to save it, and a photo of the building in its current condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
best radio stations in area (Apr '09) 3 hr Radio Days 37
Oral surgeon 3 hr Surgeon 9
why do women want relationships with men in prison (Jan '10) 3 hr Jailbirds 287
Jason Krueger 3 hr Huh 3
Donations 3 hr Charity 2
does medicaid cover braces? (Nov '10) 3 hr Teeth 629
looking for 80's bmx bikes (Aug '13) 3 hr Wrong 9
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,320,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC