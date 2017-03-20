2017 Endangered Building List Nominations due March 10
Nominations may be submitted through the city's website, by email to [email protected], or by mail to the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission, 401 Independence St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703. Those submitting a nomination are asked to include a statement explaining the building's historic significance, why they believe it is endangered, suggestions for what measures could be taken to save it, and a photo of the building in its current condition.
