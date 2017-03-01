Will naming the Anthropocene lead to ...

Will naming the Anthropocene lead to acceptance of our planet-level impact?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: EurekAlert!

Using a case study on response to flooding in the American Midwest, anthropologist David Casagrande & colleagues explore whether the naming of an epoch to reflect humanity's planet-scale impact has the power to shift perceptions & influence actions IMAGE: This floodwall protecting Cape Girardeau Missouri during a flood in 2013 provides an example of technological hubris says David Casagrande, associate professor of anthropology at Lehigh University . view more "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet."

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
real estate agent 2 min Guest 8
Hempies (Apr '16) 11 min DJ Bisquick 30
Help needed 1 hr Hope Floats 11
Roller skating rinks & miniature golf parks 1 hr Tonya 3
homicide investigation 1 hr Tonya 2
DHL (PENMAC) at P&G 3 hr Guest 61
Exel (Jun '14) 3 hr Guest 97
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC