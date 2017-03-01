Will naming the Anthropocene lead to acceptance of our planet-level impact?
Using a case study on response to flooding in the American Midwest, anthropologist David Casagrande & colleagues explore whether the naming of an epoch to reflect humanity's planet-scale impact has the power to shift perceptions & influence actions IMAGE: This floodwall protecting Cape Girardeau Missouri during a flood in 2013 provides an example of technological hubris says David Casagrande, associate professor of anthropology at Lehigh University . view more "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet."
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|real estate agent
|2 min
|Guest
|8
|Hempies (Apr '16)
|11 min
|DJ Bisquick
|30
|Help needed
|1 hr
|Hope Floats
|11
|Roller skating rinks & miniature golf parks
|1 hr
|Tonya
|3
|homicide investigation
|1 hr
|Tonya
|2
|DHL (PENMAC) at P&G
|3 hr
|Guest
|61
|Exel (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Guest
|97
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC