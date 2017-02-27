Portageville, MO man injured in crash

Portageville, MO man injured in crash

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: KFVS12

A Portageville, Mo man was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital after a crash in New Madrid County on Sunday, February 26. According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dennis R. Cook, 56, was driving a truck westbound on U.S. 61 when the vehicle went off the road and hit a culvert. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. 1 mile east of Portageville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wedding invitations 1 hr Donald Dump 3
Ruler foods?? 2 hr thatsme654 10
Hempies (Apr '16) 2 hr Waffers 26
Criminal Attorney"s in Cape? 2 hr Guest 3
old guys 5 hr Susan 4
slumlords of cape girardeau (Apr '16) 8 hr Taylor 33
South side trash 8 hr Puss Graber 2
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Cape Girardeau County was issued at February 28 at 8:25PM CST

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC