Portageville, MO man injured in crash
A Portageville, Mo man was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital after a crash in New Madrid County on Sunday, February 26. According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dennis R. Cook, 56, was driving a truck westbound on U.S. 61 when the vehicle went off the road and hit a culvert. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. 1 mile east of Portageville.
