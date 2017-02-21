Officers participate in water to practice rescue skillsa
The Homeland Security Response Team consisting of members of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Jackson Fire and Rescue and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, trained in water at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri to hone their water-rescue skills. The officer's day consisted of a 300-meter swim test, treading water while holding a brick over their head and removing their life jackets while being held under water.
