Greitens appoints 2 former senators to tax committee
Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed two former Missouri senators and the new Department of Revenue director to a committee tasked with recommending changes to Missouri's tax system. In a Friday announcement, the governor appointed former Sens. Jason Crowell, of Cape Girardeau, and John Lamping, of St. Louis County, to the newly-created Committee for Simple, Fair, and Low Taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hair Salons for wedding
|1 hr
|Nikki89
|1
|Hempies (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|MIA
|23
|harbor Freight (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Guest
|3
|Drury Call Center (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Guest
|72
|Golden Corral, AKA Ryan's
|4 hr
|capeguy
|13
|Harbor Freight Tools (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|capeguy
|6
|Brittany Ridenour
|6 hr
|kevin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC