Greitens appoints 2 former senators to tax committee

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed two former Missouri senators and the new Department of Revenue director to a committee tasked with recommending changes to Missouri's tax system. In a Friday announcement, the governor appointed former Sens. Jason Crowell, of Cape Girardeau, and John Lamping, of St. Louis County, to the newly-created Committee for Simple, Fair, and Low Taxes.

