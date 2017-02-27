Dangerous thunderstorms to rattle midwestern US Tuesday
The thunderstorms are expected to be potent enough in terms of wind and hail to cause structural, tree and power line damage in some communities. Residents from Indianapolis to St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Memphis, Tennessee, will be in the crosshairs of the damaging thunderstorms late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
