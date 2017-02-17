Cape Girardeau students read to shelt...

Cape Girardeau students read to shelter dogs and cats

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: KFVS12

In Cape Girardeau -- An Elementary teacher is helping her students practice reading to a very unique audience. Once a week right after school the doors of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri open, and so do thirteen little books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
House fire on Forester 15 min newlover 24
ENT Doctor (Jan '12) 1 hr FindSomeoneElse 22
trump's wall 1 hr jose 77
Is Luhr Bros company good to work for 4 hr Rick Bol 74
Ruler foods?? 8 hr Foodmom 6
Favorite KFVS Reporter (Jun '12) 12 hr mui 151
Mike Stivic (Jun '13) 13 hr jack 3
officer involved shooting 23 hr Guest 12
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC