Cape Girardeau students read to shelter dogs and cats
In Cape Girardeau -- An Elementary teacher is helping her students practice reading to a very unique audience. Once a week right after school the doors of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri open, and so do thirteen little books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House fire on Forester
|15 min
|newlover
|24
|ENT Doctor (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|FindSomeoneElse
|22
|trump's wall
|1 hr
|jose
|77
|Is Luhr Bros company good to work for
|4 hr
|Rick Bol
|74
|Ruler foods??
|8 hr
|Foodmom
|6
|Favorite KFVS Reporter (Jun '12)
|12 hr
|mui
|151
|Mike Stivic (Jun '13)
|13 hr
|jack
|3
|officer involved shooting
|23 hr
|Guest
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC