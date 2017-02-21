3 men seriously injured in single-car crash in Stoddard Co., MO

STODDARD COUNTY, MO - Three men were seriously injured on Thursday after a single-car crash in Stoddard County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tyler J. Rushing, 22, of Advance, was traveling north on MO 25, just 8 miles south of Advance, at around 2:20 p.m. Officials say his vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment, where it ejected a passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.