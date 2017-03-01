2 dead in MO; widespread tornado damage reported in southeast MO, southern IL
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for late this afternoon through early Wednesday morning, March 1 due to the possible threat of severe weather. All of the Heartland is under a risk of severe weather, including tornadoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Krueger
|1 hr
|Karma
|1
|Advice for KFVS 12
|2 hr
|Thurber Mingus
|38
|ken king rentals
|3 hr
|Renter
|22
|Jason Krueger the Child Molester
|3 hr
|Karma
|1
|Criminal Attorney"s in Cape?
|3 hr
|Blow me
|8
|Cape Landlords (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|abd
|26
|KFVS Storm Coverage
|3 hr
|Donald Dump
|16
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC