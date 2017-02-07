Women gather in Cape Girardeau for eq...

Women gather in Cape Girardeau for equality, human rights

There are 7 comments on the KFVS12 story from Saturday Jan 28, titled Women gather in Cape Girardeau for equality, human rights. In it, KFVS12 reports that:

They stood at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau at the intersection of Broadway and West End Blvd. for two hours on Saturday, Jan. 28. "There was a very important march last weekend, the Women's March on Washington, and we want to continue that moment and make it a movement," Alisha Ortiz said. "It's not just about women's rights, it's gender equality, reproductive rights, it's everything.

Guest

Cape Girardeau, MO

#1 Monday Jan 30
Â“IÂ’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.Â” Â– Ronald Reagan

Hairy Ass Truman

Chatham, IL

#2 Monday Jan 30
"Tear down that wall"
-Ronald Reagan
Guest

Cape Girardeau, MO

#3 Monday Jan 30
Hairy Ass Truman wrote:
"Tear down that wall"
-Ronald Reagan
Wow, you're comparing the Berlin wall to a US/Mexico wall. Just how many times did your Mom drop you?

Love

Chaffee, MO

#4 Monday Jan 30
I am a man I have seen women abused both physically and mentally it makes me sick to see how stupid some men act. I believe that we are all equal my wife is my best friend she is my equal..

Hairy Ass Truman

Chatham, IL

#5 Monday Jan 30
Guest wrote:
<quoted text>Wow, you're comparing the Berlin wall to a US/Mexico wall. Just how many times did your Mom drop you?
Both walls are totally useless, just like you and your comments.

4Sure

Cape Girardeau, MO

#6 Monday Jan 30
Hairy Ass Truman wrote:
<quoted text>
Both walls are totally useless, just like you and your comments.
You poor, sad, pathetic troll.

localguy

Saint Louis, MO

#7 Monday Jan 30
Guest wrote:
<quoted text>Wow, you're comparing the Berlin wall to a US/Mexico wall. Just how many times did your Mom drop you?
Agreed. Did you people know that Mexico has a southern border its self? Also you can not compare the two. They're different in many ways. Berlin's wall was used to keep the Germans in. Our wall with Mexico is keeping them out so they have to go through the legal process to become citizens. And my thing is Is that you people are against the wallÃ¢Â€Â¦ So you're OK with spending your tax dollars on illegal immigrants and the services they use and that don't even pay taxes themselves.. yes America is considered the melting pot countryÃ¢Â€Â¦ But at least go through the proper way of doing so

