There are on the KFVS12 story from Saturday Jan 28, titled Women gather in Cape Girardeau for equality, human rights. In it, KFVS12 reports that:

They stood at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau at the intersection of Broadway and West End Blvd. for two hours on Saturday, Jan. 28. "There was a very important march last weekend, the Women's March on Washington, and we want to continue that moment and make it a movement," Alisha Ortiz said. "It's not just about women's rights, it's gender equality, reproductive rights, it's everything.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFVS12.