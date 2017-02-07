Women gather in Cape Girardeau for equality, human rights
There are 7 comments on the KFVS12 story from Saturday Jan 28, titled Women gather in Cape Girardeau for equality, human rights. In it, KFVS12 reports that:
They stood at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau at the intersection of Broadway and West End Blvd. for two hours on Saturday, Jan. 28. "There was a very important march last weekend, the Women's March on Washington, and we want to continue that moment and make it a movement," Alisha Ortiz said. "It's not just about women's rights, it's gender equality, reproductive rights, it's everything.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFVS12.
|
#1 Monday Jan 30
Â“IÂ’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.Â” Â– Ronald Reagan
|
#2 Monday Jan 30
"Tear down that wall"
-Ronald Reagan
|
#3 Monday Jan 30
Wow, you're comparing the Berlin wall to a US/Mexico wall. Just how many times did your Mom drop you?
|
#4 Monday Jan 30
I am a man I have seen women abused both physically and mentally it makes me sick to see how stupid some men act. I believe that we are all equal my wife is my best friend she is my equal..
|
#5 Monday Jan 30
Both walls are totally useless, just like you and your comments.
|
#6 Monday Jan 30
You poor, sad, pathetic troll.
|
Saint Louis, MO
|
#7 Monday Jan 30
Agreed. Did you people know that Mexico has a southern border its self? Also you can not compare the two. They're different in many ways. Berlin's wall was used to keep the Germans in. Our wall with Mexico is keeping them out so they have to go through the legal process to become citizens. And my thing is Is that you people are against the wallÃ¢Â€Â¦ So you're OK with spending your tax dollars on illegal immigrants and the services they use and that don't even pay taxes themselves.. yes America is considered the melting pot countryÃ¢Â€Â¦ But at least go through the proper way of doing so
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|some hot big girls!!! (Jan '13)
|24 min
|damon
|14
|Advice for KFVS 12
|1 hr
|Jack Squat
|10
|david from cape w tattoo on his face (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|arayavicory14
|6
|Lady in wheelchair begging for money, at inters...
|6 hr
|LDP
|27
|there is no muslim ban
|7 hr
|Shemp
|68
|Dr Becking
|8 hr
|Guest
|4
|Is Luhr Bros company good to work for
|9 hr
|Guest
|63
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC