MSHP: Patton woman thrown from UTV se...

MSHP: Patton woman thrown from UTV seriously injured

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: KFVS12

A Patton, Missouri was injured after a utility terrain vehicle crashed in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, Jan. 20, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on County Road 465, about half a mile south of Route D. According to an MSHP report, Mckayla Drum, 21, was a passenger in the UTV driven by, Landon Buessink, 19, of Cape Girardeau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman Has Ten Sons Named LeRoy (Mar '10) 1 hr Guest 40
Remote car start 2 hr Guest 13
What does it mean if your boyfriend wont give u... (Apr '12) 2 hr just me 45
trump's wall 2 hr In the kno 58
Is Luhr Bros company good to work for 5 hr Bob 59
Lady in wheelchair begging for money, at inters... 7 hr Guest 18
Golden Corral 11 hr u can eat healthy 7
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,865 • Total comments across all topics: 278,469,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC