MSHP: Patton woman thrown from UTV seriously injured

A Patton, Missouri was injured after a utility terrain vehicle crashed in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, Jan. 20, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on County Road 465, about half a mile south of Route D. According to an MSHP report, Mckayla Drum, 21, was a passenger in the UTV driven by, Landon Buessink, 19, of Cape Girardeau.

