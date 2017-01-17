MHP: Driver wrecks after falling asleep

MHP: Driver wrecks after falling asleep

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KFVS12

A Cape Girardeau man who fell asleep at the wheel Friday morning ended up in a wreck, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. An online crash report says Serjio Restituyo, 25, fell asleep around 8:40 a.m. on U.S. 61 about three miles north of Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can't buy alcohol at Walmart with your kids there (Apr '16) 15 min Barbara 42
Why White Folks don't use was clothes when taki... (Feb '11) 51 min Cpt Redundant 78
go at the damn greenlight! 52 min Cpt Redundant 23
Why do black people not work? (Feb '14) 56 min Cpt Redundant 97
News America's Got Talent winner Neal Boyd in seriou... 5 hr Guest 2
St. Francis interview process 7 hr Guest 89
Is Luhr Bros company good to work for 7 hr Guest 28
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,180,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC