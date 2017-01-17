Man in prison for wife's death now fa...

Man in prison for wife's death now faces federal trial

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Progress

A Missouri man already serving 20 years in state prison for killing his wife now faces a federal trial, too. U.S. District Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni ruled Tuesday that 46-year-old Clay Waller of Cape Girardeau is mentally competent for trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Welsh 4 min guest 9
Snitches in Cape Girardeau 6 min guest 4
Brown Bag Video (Aug '13) 27 min WhimsicalRides 21
Southeast Missouri State budget cuts..sports? 3 hr Koster 9
Electric Rates - Not Happy? Show up and voice y... 6 hr Guest 42
Divorce attorney 6 hr Proud Democrat 26
Carpet 6 hr Guest 2
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC