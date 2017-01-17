Man imprisoned in wife's killing now faces federal charge

In this June 6, 2013, file photo, Clay Waller leaves a courtroom in Jackson, Mo., after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Jacque Sue Waller. Waller, who is already serving 20 years in state prison for killing his wife, now faces a federal trial after a judge ruled Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, that Waller is mentally competent for trial.

