Man imprisoned in wife's killing now ...

Man imprisoned in wife's killing now faces federal charge

Wednesday Jan 11

In this June 6, 2013, file photo, Clay Waller leaves a courtroom in Jackson, Mo., after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Jacque Sue Waller. Waller, who is already serving 20 years in state prison for killing his wife, now faces a federal trial after a judge ruled Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, that Waller is mentally competent for trial.

