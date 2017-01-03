Documents: Missouri baby suffers brai...

Documents: Missouri baby suffers brain trauma after crash

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Court documents say a Missouri baby girl who was delivered after her mother was killed in a crash on her way to a hospital to give birth has brain trauma. Seven-month-old Maddyson Iler was delivered by cesarean section after her mother, Sarah Iler, died in a three-vehicle crash in May just south of Cape Girardeau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Golden Corral 30 min out of towner 1
Matthew laxton 4 hr Sassy11 1
slumlords of cape girardeau (Apr '16) 13 hr Guest 32
Anyone ever had or let their wife be seduced by... (Jun '16) 17 hr new in town 337
New Laws on Fighting & Bullying at Schools. 20 hr hmmm 2
Stephen Joiner 20 hr hmmm 3
Jesus Christ, the Son of God 22 hr Guest 32
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,963 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,965

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC