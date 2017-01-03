Documents: Missouri baby suffers brain trauma after crash
Court documents say a Missouri baby girl who was delivered after her mother was killed in a crash on her way to a hospital to give birth has brain trauma. Seven-month-old Maddyson Iler was delivered by cesarean section after her mother, Sarah Iler, died in a three-vehicle crash in May just south of Cape Girardeau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Corral
|30 min
|out of towner
|1
|Matthew laxton
|4 hr
|Sassy11
|1
|slumlords of cape girardeau (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Guest
|32
|Anyone ever had or let their wife be seduced by... (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|new in town
|337
|New Laws on Fighting & Bullying at Schools.
|20 hr
|hmmm
|2
|Stephen Joiner
|20 hr
|hmmm
|3
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|22 hr
|Guest
|32
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC