'America's Got Talent' Winner Neal E. Boyd in Serious Condition After Car Crash

" America's Got Talent " winner Neal E. Boyd was involved in a single car crash that was so serious it sent his vehicle flying in the air. The opera singer -- who won Season 3 of 'AGT' -- ran off a road in Scott County, Missouri at 8:45 AM, crashed into a tree, which then sent his car flying, and then into another tree.

