'America's Got Talent' Winner Neal E. Boyd in Serious Condition After Car Crash
" America's Got Talent " winner Neal E. Boyd was involved in a single car crash that was so serious it sent his vehicle flying in the air. The opera singer -- who won Season 3 of 'AGT' -- ran off a road in Scott County, Missouri at 8:45 AM, crashed into a tree, which then sent his car flying, and then into another tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How many?
|19 min
|Guest
|1
|local question
|48 min
|Guest
|17
|Lady in wheelchair begging for money, at inters...
|5 hr
|guest
|11
|trump's wall
|7 hr
|Guest
|26
|Is Luhr Bros company good to work for
|8 hr
|Paul
|46
|Who is
|9 hr
|Skylar
|7
|Al Young and Leigh Ragsdale
|21 hr
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC