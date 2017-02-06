'America's Got Talent' Winner Neal Bo...

'America's Got Talent' Winner Neal Boyd in Serious Car Crash

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Billboard

America's Got Talent opera singer Neal E. Boyd is in serious condition after a car accident this weekend , according to a crash report released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol . The Season 3 winner -- who had his 62-year old mother, Esther, riding along in the car -- was involved in a crash Saturday morning in Scott County, after he ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, went airborne and struck another tree.

