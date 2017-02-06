'America's Got Talent' Winner Neal Boyd in Serious Car Crash
America's Got Talent opera singer Neal E. Boyd is in serious condition after a car accident this weekend , according to a crash report released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol . The Season 3 winner -- who had his 62-year old mother, Esther, riding along in the car -- was involved in a crash Saturday morning in Scott County, after he ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, went airborne and struck another tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|there is no muslim ban
|16 min
|Brother Larry
|47
|jealous sister
|18 min
|Guest
|8
|Advanced pain??
|46 min
|guest
|3
|Addiction is a disease
|3 hr
|Cheech
|10
|New to the area
|13 hr
|Jenny
|7
|Brian Godair
|17 hr
|Friendw
|2
|Dr Becking
|Sun
|Patient
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC