2 teens hurt in crash involving semi ...

2 teens hurt in crash involving semi on Hwy 60 near Dexter

Monday Jan 16

DEXTER, MO - Two people went to the hospital after a crash Sunday night near Dexter, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car driven by Seth Hubert, 19, of Dexter pulled out in front of a semi-truck.

Cape Girardeau, MO

