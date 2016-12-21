Wanted armed robbery suspect arrested...

Wanted armed robbery suspect arrested in SE Missouri

KENNETT, MO - A teenager wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Cape Girardeau was arrested in the bootheel. According to the Kennett Police Department, the 17-year-old from Cape Girardeau was arrested on Tuesday morning without incident.

