Taylor Swift pays surprise visit to 96-year-old fan in Missouri

It's not every day you get to meet your favorite musician; rarer still that person would make a surprise visit to your house the day after Christmas. With his large family by his side, Cyrus Porter, a World War II veteran from Missouri, was treated to a special concert from Taylor Swift, KTVI reports.

