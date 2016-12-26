Taylor Swift pays surprise visit to 96-year-old fan in Missouri
It's not every day you get to meet your favorite musician; rarer still that person would make a surprise visit to your house the day after Christmas. With his large family by his side, Cyrus Porter, a World War II veteran from Missouri, was treated to a special concert from Taylor Swift, KTVI reports.
