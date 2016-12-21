Study: Jefferson City municipal government staff pay 10% behind peers
Rebecca G. Crowder has seen more than 100 cities, large and small, in her work as a municipal compensation specialist. She has been in Jefferson City virtually all week, first to deliver a detailed report Monday on the Job Classification System and Pay Plan Analysis at City Hall, then to meet in groups and one-on-one with the more than 400 employees now in the city workforce.
