Stargazing: Taylor Swift visits 96-year-old Missouri superfan
A couple of days before Christmas, 96-year-old Cyrus Porter told a local TV reporter what a huge Swift fan he is. "Is there anything else besides Taylor Swift that you're really into? Anything else that you're a huge fan of?" the reporter asked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fair warning
|2 hr
|right on
|8
|Auriculotherapy for Smoking Cessation (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|1MadDawg
|8
|Golden Corral
|3 hr
|George Bailey
|8
|Breakfst Restautants in Cape.
|3 hr
|ummm
|2
|alma schrader
|4 hr
|ummm
|2
|"That's Sports"
|6 hr
|Sports Fan
|1
|why do people of cape are very racist towards a...
|12 hr
|CDo
|97
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC