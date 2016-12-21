Sheriffs aren't giving up on unsolved...

Sheriffs aren't giving up on unsolved Missouri murder case

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A southeast Missouri sheriff and the man who unseated him in the November election say they're not giving up on trying to crack a 19-year-old woman's slaying that's been unsolved for nearly a quarter century. Sheriff Rick Walter, Scott County's sheriff since 2005, insists that he'll continue chasing any leads in Angela Mischelle Lawless' case even after he's out of office in January, the Southeast Missourian of Cape Girardeau reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fire on forester in cape 34 min Cape 10
Eric Henry 36 min Guest 6
James Jimmy Fur 1 hr Guest 2
NYE parties 1 hr Guest 7
Exel (Jun '14) 5 hr Bruce Leroy 79
DHL (PENMAC) at P&G 5 hr Bruce Leroy 46
DHL (PENMAC) at P&G 8 hr Guest 51
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,199

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC