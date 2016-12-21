Sheriffs aren't giving up on unsolved Missouri murder case

A southeast Missouri sheriff and the man who unseated him in the November election say they're not giving up on trying to crack a 19-year-old woman's slaying that's been unsolved for nearly a quarter century. Sheriff Rick Walter, Scott County's sheriff since 2005, insists that he'll continue chasing any leads in Angela Mischelle Lawless' case even after he's out of office in January, the Southeast Missourian of Cape Girardeau reported.

