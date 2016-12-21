SE Missouri routs Eastern Kentucky 81-48 in OVC opener
Taylor Barnette scored a career-high 28 points and Belmont held on down the stretch to beat Austin Peay 82-77 in t CLEVELAND - Demonte Flannigan had 18 points and nine rebounds, Terrell Hales made a steal in the final minute and Cleveland State beat CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Denzel Mahoney and Jamaal Calvin scored 15 points apiece and Southeast Missouri routed Eastern Kentucky 81-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Saturday.
