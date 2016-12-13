Salvation Army Kettle Campaign: 10 Days Left
There are only 10 days left in the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Help them reach their 2016 goal of $300,000! Sign up to become a volunteer bell ringer at one of their locations throughout Cape Girardeau and Jackson, and donate to fund life-changing programs in your surrounding area.
