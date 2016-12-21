Police Reports -

Police Reports -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JonBenet 19 min old friend 6
Money 20 min old friend 2
Hempies 2 hr George Bailey 24
Taco Bell employees 2 hr Guest 5
Kathy Sweeney 3 hr guest 2
Street Walkers in Cape 7 hr Guest 5
kfvs 12 8 hr Merry 6
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,107 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC