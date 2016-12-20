Police investigating reports of shots...

Police investigating reports of shots fired in Cape Girardeau, MO

Sunday Dec 18

Police are investigating after shots were fired in the area of Fountain Street and Mill Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo. One vehicle, that may have been hit by bullets, was found at the Isle of Capri casino.

