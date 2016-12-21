Missouri student pulls rare feat: Perfect ACT, SAT scores
A southeast Missouri high school senior has pulled off a rare feat: Perfect scores on both SAT and ACT exams. Amy Dai is a senior at Cape Girardeau Central High School .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Street Walkers in Cape
|5 min
|guest
|15
|why do people of cape are very racist towards a...
|1 hr
|ezee
|10
|Carmart class action lawsuit
|6 hr
|Nettamonique7
|11
|Ron Shumate (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|daughter
|35
|How many understand that eating at the "Y" is j... (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|Leeb62
|108
|kfvs 12
|13 hr
|ummmmm
|9
|Marshmallow Creme
|20 hr
|Shopper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC