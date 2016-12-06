Chris Young & Cassadee Pope React to Grammy Nominations
Chris Young and Cassadee Pope are all smiles today as they received the news of their No. 1 hit, "Think of You," being nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the upcoming 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards airing Sunday, February 12 on CBS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet
|22 min
|old friend
|6
|Money
|23 min
|old friend
|2
|Hempies
|2 hr
|George Bailey
|24
|Taco Bell employees
|2 hr
|Guest
|5
|Kathy Sweeney
|3 hr
|guest
|2
|Street Walkers in Cape
|8 hr
|Guest
|5
|kfvs 12
|8 hr
|Merry
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC