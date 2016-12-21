Cape Girardeau, MO man in critical co...

Cape Girardeau, MO man in critical condition after being shot at party in Sikeston

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: KFVS12

Around 1:50 a.m. on Christmas morning, Sikeston DPS received a call of shots fired as a party was letting out at 207 B West Malone. DPS witnessed several subject run from from the area before they could set up a perimeter to hold the witnesses.

Cape Girardeau, MO

