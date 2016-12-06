Cape City Ordinance: Clean Up
There are 5 comments on the KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau story from Tuesday Dec 6, titled Cape City Ordinance: Clean Up. In it, KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau reports that:
On Monday, November 28th, Cape Girardeau city nuisance abatement officer issued a summons to a resident in reference to a city ordinance. Police Department public information officer, Richard McCall tells KZIM KSIM about the ordinance and nuisance.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.
|
#1 Friday Dec 16
if u ask me the cops are the d--b nuisance!
|
United States
|
#2 Friday Dec 16
Pick up your trash and keep your yard mowed.
|
United States
|
#3 Friday Dec 16
Yeah but I know a guy who was given a ticket for having a refrigerator in his garage that's going to far
|
United States
|
#4 Friday Dec 16
No, slobs are. You complain about the police but I bet you call them when you're in trouble dummy.
|
United States
|
#5 Friday Dec 16
Clean up brink street. Trashy people on that street.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Money
|2 min
|Summer
|3
|JonBenet
|25 min
|old friend
|6
|Hempies
|2 hr
|George Bailey
|24
|Taco Bell employees
|2 hr
|Guest
|5
|Kathy Sweeney
|3 hr
|guest
|2
|Street Walkers in Cape
|8 hr
|Guest
|5
|kfvs 12
|8 hr
|Merry
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC