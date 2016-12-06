Cape City Ordinance: Clean Up

There are 5 comments on the KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau story from Tuesday Dec 6, titled Cape City Ordinance: Clean Up. In it, KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau reports that:

On Monday, November 28th, Cape Girardeau city nuisance abatement officer issued a summons to a resident in reference to a city ordinance. Police Department public information officer, Richard McCall tells KZIM KSIM about the ordinance and nuisance.

bill

Cape Girardeau, MO

#1 Friday Dec 16
if u ask me the cops are the d--b nuisance!

Guest

United States

#2 Friday Dec 16
bill wrote:
if u ask me the cops are the d--b nuisance!
Pick up your trash and keep your yard mowed.
new in town

United States

#3 Friday Dec 16
Yeah but I know a guy who was given a ticket for having a refrigerator in his garage that's going to far
Guest

United States

#4 Friday Dec 16
bill wrote:
if u ask me the cops are the d--b nuisance!
No, slobs are. You complain about the police but I bet you call them when you're in trouble dummy.

guest

United States

#5 Friday Dec 16
Clean up brink street. Trashy people on that street.

