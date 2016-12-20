3 MO teens airlifted in serious condi...

3 MO teens airlifted in serious condition after crash

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

NEW MADRID, MO - Three teens were flown to area hospitals after the SUV they were in overturned. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m. on Route WW near New Madrid.

