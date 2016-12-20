2017 Cardinals Caravan coming to a ci...

2017 Cardinals Caravan coming to a city near you

There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Monday Dec 19, titled 2017 Cardinals Caravan coming to a city near you. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

Join the Cardinals for the chance to talk baseball and meet current players, alumni and broadcasters. There will be autographs for kids, Cardinals prize drawings and more.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
new in town

United States

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
We will try an go
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Loopty Loop

Cape Girardeau, MO

#2 Saturday Dec 24
Gay people
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Berhend Uhls 6 min Guest 11
cj wolters 17 min Sad 3
Nothing for kids/teens to do in the area. 1 hr Chalayla Lexus Sh... 4
the real truth about the jews 1 hr LEX LUTHER 1
Michelle Essary 1 hr guest 6
DHL (PENMAC) at P&G 2 hr Guest 26
why do people of cape are very racist towards a... 2 hr Guesy 87
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,362,044

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC