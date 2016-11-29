What happens when "honest liar" calls...

What happens when "honest liar" calls Yorka

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: The York Daily Record

What happens when "honest liar" calls York reporter The voicemail on my cellphone said I was being sued by the IRS, so decided to call them back. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2geDaV5 As a reporter, I have received news releases from police over the years, warning residents of various scams, whether they are old-school door-to-door, over the phone or online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JonBenet 19 min old friend 6
Money 19 min old friend 2
Hempies 2 hr George Bailey 24
Taco Bell employees 2 hr Guest 5
Kathy Sweeney 3 hr guest 2
Street Walkers in Cape 7 hr Guest 5
kfvs 12 8 hr Merry 6
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,107 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC