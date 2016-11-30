Lt. Gov. Kinder to speak at First Fri...

Lt. Gov. Kinder to speak at First Friday Coffee

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau

Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder will be the featured speaker at the First Friday Coffee event held by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday. He will present a preview of the upcoming legislative session.

Cape Girardeau, MO

