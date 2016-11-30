Lt. Gov. Kinder to speak at First Friday Coffee
Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder will be the featured speaker at the First Friday Coffee event held by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday. He will present a preview of the upcoming legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Money
|2 min
|Summer
|3
|JonBenet
|24 min
|old friend
|6
|Hempies
|2 hr
|George Bailey
|24
|Taco Bell employees
|2 hr
|Guest
|5
|Kathy Sweeney
|3 hr
|guest
|2
|Street Walkers in Cape
|8 hr
|Guest
|5
|kfvs 12
|8 hr
|Merry
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC