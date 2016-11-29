CMU Chorale returns for home concert
Sunday, Dec. 11, marks the home concert of The Chorale at Central Methodist University. It will perform at 4 p.m. at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church on the Fayette campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Money
|9 min
|Summer
|3
|JonBenet
|31 min
|old friend
|6
|Hempies
|2 hr
|George Bailey
|24
|Taco Bell employees
|2 hr
|Guest
|5
|Street Walkers in Cape
|8 hr
|Guest
|5
|kfvs 12
|8 hr
|Merry
|6
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|12 hr
|Maynard
|37
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC