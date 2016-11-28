Cape Girardeau Man Killed after Abduc...

Cape Girardeau Man Killed after Abducting Wife and Child

There are 48 comments on the KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau story from Monday Nov 28, titled Cape Girardeau Man Killed after Abducting Wife and Child. In it, KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau reports that:

Authorities say a woman in Cape Girardeau killed her husband by running him down with a car after he threatened to kill her and a child. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post that a 45-year-old Delta man died Saturday, November 26th after abducting his wife and child.

guest

Sikeston, MO

#1 Wednesday Nov 30
Does Dr Jessup see patients beyond the obstetrics and gynocology spectrum. Does he see patients with other problems like a family doctor that would be for the whole family not just the females. A male once told me that that was his doctor and I didn't believe him because I had only heard of him doctoring women. I am wanting to know if it's true. Please answer. thank you

a patient

Jackson, MO

#2 Thursday Dec 1
guest wrote:
Does Dr Jessup see patients beyond the obstetrics and gynocology spectrum. Does he see patients with other problems like a family doctor that would be for the whole family not just the females. A male once told me that that was his doctor and I didn't believe him because I had only heard of him doctoring women. I am wanting to know if it's true. Please answer. thank you
Not 100% certain but I believe he does. Why would you ask a question about Dr Jessup on a thread with an unrelated topic? Just curious.

another guest

United States

#3 Thursday Dec 1
a patient wrote:
<quoted text>Not 100% certain but I believe he does. Why would you ask a question about Dr Jessup on a thread with an unrelated topic? Just curious.
Any thread with his name in the title goes to heaps of crap real quick. Surprisingly by posting on an unrelated thread guest got a somewhat legit answer.

Friend of family

United States

#5 Thursday Dec 1
guest wrote:
Does Dr Jessup see patients beyond the obstetrics and gynocology spectrum. Does he see patients with other problems like a family doctor that would be for the whole family not just the females. A male once told me that that was his doctor and I didn't believe him because I had only heard of him doctoring women. I am wanting to know if it's true. Please answer. thank you
didn't know you are allowed to run over a person and end their life because of just a threat.... People makes threats all the time and usually don't follow thru unless drunk

Chris

Chatham, IL

#6 Thursday Dec 1
guest wrote:
Does Dr Jessup see patients beyond the obstetrics and gynocology spectrum. Does he see patients with other problems like a family doctor that would be for the whole family not just the females. A male once told me that that was his doctor and I didn't believe him because I had only heard of him doctoring women. I am wanting to know if it's true. Please answer. thank you
Ya if u wear high hills he will stick a plug n ur ass to

Black crow

United States

#7 Thursday Dec 1
another guest wrote:
<quoted text>

Any thread with his name in the title goes to heaps of crap real quick. Surprisingly by posting on an unrelated thread guest got a somewhat legit answer.
JESSUP wears his red high heel BOOTS.

Disgusted

Troy, MO

#8 Thursday Dec 1
Friend of family wrote:
<quoted text> didn't know you are allowed to run over a person and end their life because of just a threat.... People makes threats all the time and usually don't follow thru unless drunk
This guy had done the same to her previously. Her restraining order against him didn't stop him from doing it again. She did the right thing to protect herself and her 4-year old. You must be another redneck wife beater.

Friend of family

United States

#10 Thursday Dec 1
Disgusted wrote:
<quoted text>

This guy had done the same to her previously. Her restraining order against him didn't stop him from doing it again. She did the right thing to protect herself and her 4-year old. You must be another redneck wife beater.
Just stating the fact she could up threw it in reverse for alil but and turned around and hauled ass the other way

Guest

Troy, MO

#11 Thursday Dec 1
Friend of family wrote:
<quoted text>
Just stating the fact she could up threw it in reverse for alil but and turned around and hauled ass the other way
She did the right thing. He would have eventually killed her and their kid. One life for two. Sad but he probably learned that behavior growing up.
Black crow

United States

#12 Thursday Dec 1
Did jessup do this to his girlfriend ?

guest

Jackson, MO

#13 Thursday Dec 1
Black crow wrote:
Did jessup do this to his girlfriend ?
All of them. Mostly to his his bfs. He is a butt plugger and if they wouldn't accept butt play he would beat them.

Guests

United States

#14 Thursday Dec 1
High heel BOOTS .What's that about?
HorseBalls

United States

#15 Thursday Dec 1
I was wondering when Michael is going to have another party .I really liked the workers with butt plugs and horse tails hanging down .Best party I have ever been to.Felt like I was on a farm . Giddy up
Friend of family

United States

#18 Friday Dec 2
Guest wrote:
<quoted text>

She did the right thing. He would have eventually killed her and their kid. One life for two. Sad but he probably learned that behavior growing up.
She murderd him anyway you look at it ... I hope she rots in prison and gets the lethal injection

Friend of the family

Prairie Village, KS

#20 Friday Dec 2
Black crow wrote:
<quoted text>

JESSUP wears his red high heel BOOTS.
She violated the expart as well.. But you idiots never questioned that.. Domestic violence is a serious issue.. I agree 100% but think about this.. They we're out driving around right? Some point they got back home? Then she was able to get to another vehicle? Drive down the driveway.. Somehow he ran clear down their driveway? And found himself in front of her car pointing a gun at her and she ran him over.. Not only hitting him but dragging him under the vehicle..
How does a man out run a car down a driveway if this woman is scared for her life? She took time to buckle in her son.. Before leaving the house.. If I'm n a hurry and scared ain't nobody out running my vehicle.. Shit doesn't add up for a woman who feared for her life..
You idiots only know half the story.. There is a man dead that has no voice.. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IS REAL!!! Don't get me wrong!! But NOBODY man or woman has the right to take another's life!!
Guest

United States

#21 Friday Dec 2
Friend of the family wrote:
<quoted text>

She violated the expart as well.. But you idiots never questioned that.. Domestic violence is a serious issue.. I agree 100% but think about this.. They we're out driving around right? Some point they got back home? Then she was able to get to another vehicle? Drive down the driveway.. Somehow he ran clear down their driveway? And found himself in front of her car pointing a gun at her and she ran him over.. Not only hitting him but dragging him under the vehicle..
How does a man out run a car down a driveway if this woman is scared for her life? She took time to buckle in her son.. Before leaving the house.. If I'm n a hurry and scared ain't nobody out running my vehicle.. Shit doesn't add up for a woman who feared for her life..
You idiots only know half the story.. There is a man dead that has no voice.. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IS REAL!!! Don't get me wrong!! But NOBODY man or woman has the right to take another's life!!
Bullshit, you kidnap me and I will run your ass over too.

Friend of the family

Prairie Village, KS

#22 Friday Dec 2
Guest wrote:
<quoted text>

Bullshit, you kidnap me and I will run your ass over too.
Easy tough guy... I don't think the topic is about your ignorance.. I believe it's about the realevence of what happened verses the laws of the land...

Guest

United States

#23 Friday Dec 2
Friend of the family wrote:
<quoted text>

Easy tough guy... I don't think the topic is about your ignorance.. I believe it's about the realevence of what happened verses the laws of the land...
I am a woman and your ignorance is front and center. I don't like kids and chose not to have them but if some idiot did that to my nephew he would be six feet under.

Judged:

HorseBalls

United States

#24 Friday Dec 2
Jessup as malpractice .

Guest

United States

#25 Friday Dec 2
Friend of family wrote:
<quoted text>
She murderd him anyway you look at it ... I hope she rots in prison and gets the lethal injection
That jerk she killed already got his, I hope she gets off scott free. Maybe his mother should have taught him not to be a violent piece of crap.

