Cape Girardeau Man Killed after Abducting Wife and Child
Authorities say a woman in Cape Girardeau killed her husband by running him down with a car after he threatened to kill her and a child. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post that a 45-year-old Delta man died Saturday, November 26th after abducting his wife and child.
#1 Wednesday Nov 30
Does Dr Jessup see patients beyond the obstetrics and gynocology spectrum. Does he see patients with other problems like a family doctor that would be for the whole family not just the females. A male once told me that that was his doctor and I didn't believe him because I had only heard of him doctoring women. I am wanting to know if it's true. Please answer. thank you
#2 Thursday Dec 1
Not 100% certain but I believe he does. Why would you ask a question about Dr Jessup on a thread with an unrelated topic? Just curious.
United States
#3 Thursday Dec 1
Any thread with his name in the title goes to heaps of crap real quick. Surprisingly by posting on an unrelated thread guest got a somewhat legit answer.
United States
#5 Thursday Dec 1
didn't know you are allowed to run over a person and end their life because of just a threat.... People makes threats all the time and usually don't follow thru unless drunk
#6 Thursday Dec 1
Ya if u wear high hills he will stick a plug n ur ass to
United States
#7 Thursday Dec 1
JESSUP wears his red high heel BOOTS.
#8 Thursday Dec 1
This guy had done the same to her previously. Her restraining order against him didn't stop him from doing it again. She did the right thing to protect herself and her 4-year old. You must be another redneck wife beater.
United States
#10 Thursday Dec 1
Just stating the fact she could up threw it in reverse for alil but and turned around and hauled ass the other way
#11 Thursday Dec 1
She did the right thing. He would have eventually killed her and their kid. One life for two. Sad but he probably learned that behavior growing up.
United States
#12 Thursday Dec 1
Did jessup do this to his girlfriend ?
#13 Thursday Dec 1
All of them. Mostly to his his bfs. He is a butt plugger and if they wouldn't accept butt play he would beat them.
United States
#14 Thursday Dec 1
High heel BOOTS .What's that about?
United States
#15 Thursday Dec 1
I was wondering when Michael is going to have another party .I really liked the workers with butt plugs and horse tails hanging down .Best party I have ever been to.Felt like I was on a farm . Giddy up
United States
#18 Friday Dec 2
She murderd him anyway you look at it ... I hope she rots in prison and gets the lethal injection
#20 Friday Dec 2
She violated the expart as well.. But you idiots never questioned that.. Domestic violence is a serious issue.. I agree 100% but think about this.. They we're out driving around right? Some point they got back home? Then she was able to get to another vehicle? Drive down the driveway.. Somehow he ran clear down their driveway? And found himself in front of her car pointing a gun at her and she ran him over.. Not only hitting him but dragging him under the vehicle..
How does a man out run a car down a driveway if this woman is scared for her life? She took time to buckle in her son.. Before leaving the house.. If I'm n a hurry and scared ain't nobody out running my vehicle.. Shit doesn't add up for a woman who feared for her life..
You idiots only know half the story.. There is a man dead that has no voice.. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IS REAL!!! Don't get me wrong!! But NOBODY man or woman has the right to take another's life!!
United States
#21 Friday Dec 2
Bullshit, you kidnap me and I will run your ass over too.
#22 Friday Dec 2
Easy tough guy... I don't think the topic is about your ignorance.. I believe it's about the realevence of what happened verses the laws of the land...
United States
#23 Friday Dec 2
I am a woman and your ignorance is front and center. I don't like kids and chose not to have them but if some idiot did that to my nephew he would be six feet under.
United States
#24 Friday Dec 2
Jessup as malpractice .
United States
#25 Friday Dec 2
That jerk she killed already got his, I hope she gets off scott free. Maybe his mother should have taught him not to be a violent piece of crap.
