Teens charged with burlarizing u...

Three teens, including two from Cape Coral, are accused of burglarizing an unmarked Lee County Sheriff's Office vehicle and stealing five firearms, a Taser and other equipment. James Mathis, 16, and Joe Parker, 17, both of the Cape, were each arrested and charged Sunday with burglary to a conveyance and grand theft of a law enforcement officer's equipment, according to LCSO officials.

