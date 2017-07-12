Teens charged with burlarizing u...

Teens charged with burlarizing u...

Three teens, including two from Cape Coral, are accused of burglarizing an unmarked Lee County Sheriff's Office vehicle and stealing five firearms, a Taser and other equipment. James Mathis, 16, and Joe Parker, 17, both of the Cape, were each arrested and charged Sunday with burglary to a conveyance and grand theft of a law enforcement officer's equipment, according to LCSO officials.

