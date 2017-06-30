Tax rate cut for upcoming budget year?: Cape officials weigh property valuations bump
Overall taxable property valuation in Cape Coral is up 9.57 percent over last year and so, for the fourth year in a row, the city may consider a reduction in the millage rate for its operating budget. This is five straight years of increasing value for city property owners, which translates to more revenue for governmental agencies to consider in the final stages of preparing budgets.
