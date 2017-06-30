Storm Smart Industries presents $26,000 donation to Honor Flight
Storm Smart Industries presented a check to the Collier County Honor Flight for $25,900 to benefit local veterans. The check was presented at the Red, White & Boom! event held July 4 in Cape Coral.
