Storm Smart Industries presents $26,0...

Storm Smart Industries presents $26,000 donation to Honor Flight

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Storm Smart Industries presented a check to the Collier County Honor Flight for $25,900 to benefit local veterans. The check was presented at the Red, White & Boom! event held July 4 in Cape Coral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) 5 hr Rollingeyes 24
Backstreets bar 10 hr Shallow Hal 19
News Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac... Jul 5 Prince John 1
Review; Backstreets bar. Jul 5 Shallow Hal 1
News Restaurant to open at Club Blu site Jul 3 Tommy 1
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Jul 3 NotAsDumbAsYou 9
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jul 2 Shallow Hal 3
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,705 • Total comments across all topics: 282,312,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC