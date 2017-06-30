Spiders helping fight mosquitoes in C...

Spiders helping fight mosquitoes in Cape Coral

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Several people in the Cape are showing off pictures of the different kinds of spiders they're finding in and around their homes on social media. Experts tell us it's the heat and humidity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac... Wed Prince John 1
Review; Backstreets bar. Wed Shallow Hal 1
News Restaurant to open at Club Blu site Jul 3 Tommy 1
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Jul 3 NotAsDumbAsYou 9
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jul 2 Shallow Hal 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jul 2 Dance floor 10
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Jul 2 Truth 3
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,485 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC