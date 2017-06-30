Property values in Cape continue to c...

Property values in Cape continue to climb

As has been the case over the past several years, Cape Coral property values continue to trend upwards. Since the Lee County Property Appraiser's office re-vealed its estimated values for 2017 in May, the preliminary values released over the weekend crept up another 1.7 percent in the Cape to 9.57 percent higher than last year's values.

