Playground at Jim Jeffers Park to close for resurfacing July 11-17

The playground at Jim Jeffers Park will be closed from Tuesday, July 11, through Monday, July 17 for a resurfacing project, according to the city of Cape Coral. The current mulch surface is being removed and replaced with an artificial turf called X-grass, which comes with a soft pad base to help prevent injuries caused by falls.

