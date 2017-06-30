Playground at Jim Jeffers Park to close for resurfacing July 11-17
The playground at Jim Jeffers Park will be closed from Tuesday, July 11, through Monday, July 17 for a resurfacing project, according to the city of Cape Coral. The current mulch surface is being removed and replaced with an artificial turf called X-grass, which comes with a soft pad base to help prevent injuries caused by falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac...
|Wed
|Prince John
|1
|Review; Backstreets bar.
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Restaurant to open at Club Blu site
|Mon
|Tommy
|1
|Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16)
|Mon
|NotAsDumbAsYou
|9
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jul 2
|Shallow Hal
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jul 2
|Dance floor
|10
|Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel
|Jul 2
|Truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC