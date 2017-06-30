Neighbors shaken after thief breaks into Cape lanai
A bump in the night leads a Cape Coral man to his lanai where he came face-to-face with an intruder who had torn his way in. It happened just after 1 a.m. on the Fourth of July on Savona Parkway just off of Del Prado Boulevard.
