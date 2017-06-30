Island residents discuss proposed rezoning for Woodstock Airport
Lee County Mosquito Control District officials met with residents last Tuesday evening at Fire House #1 to discuss rezoning the Wood-stock Airport from "Agricultural" to "Community Facilities" zoning. The zoning change is necessary to allow Mosquito Control helicopters to use the airport.
