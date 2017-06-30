Fine felines Annual cat show on stage this weekend
Attn: All cat lovers! The annual CFA All-Breed Cat Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the Araba Temple in Fort Myers. The show is presented by the Platinum Coast Cat Fanciers group.
