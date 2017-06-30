Fight for smoking marijuana takes center stage in Tallahassee
Fight for smoking marijuana takes center stage in Tallahassee - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida Lawyer John Morgan filed the lawsuit Thursday, saying smoking marijuana is the best way to administer it to some patients. Morgan led the ballot effort that put the medical use of marijuana in the state constitution with 71 percent voter approval.
