1 injured in Cape Coral shooting

1 injured in Cape Coral shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A man was injured in a shooting Sunday night near 24th Avenue, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review; Backstreets bar. 21 min Shallow Hal 1
News Restaurant to open at Club Blu site Mon Tommy 1
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Mon NotAsDumbAsYou 9
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Sun Shallow Hal 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jul 2 Dance floor 10
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Jul 2 Truth 3
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Jun 29 Olivia Newtons John 10
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,527 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC